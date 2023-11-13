Dylan Mulvaney fans are going will for the trans social media influencer’s Lady Gaga inspired photoshoot.

Mulvaney, best known for her ‘365 Days of Girlhood’ TikTok series, posted a thread of iconic Lady Gaga inspired photos to her Instagram account on the weekend.

The influencer, who received Attitude Magazine’s Women of the Year award in October, tagged Haus Labs by Lady Gaga – a vegan cruelty free, make up brand – founded by the pop icon.

Under the post people have gone wild for Mulvaney’s sleek look that shows off her polished Haus Labs makeup.

New York-based influencer Matt Bernstein commented “4+4=“ with someone else writing “ate” under the comment.

Another comment said “10 on the slay scale”, while someone else wrote: “Giiiiirrrlllll, you are hotter than a New Orleans July”.

Countless comments hail Mulvaney as “stunning”, “gorgeous” and “hot”, while others can barely handle the photos.

“You’re so hot – I am gay”, said one person, another said “I’m so in love with you”, while someone else simply wrote “no because I’m freaking out”.

Despite facing transphobic backlash over her trans positive social media, Mulvaney has remained unapologetic in her love for the LGBTQ+ community and life in general.

The influencer faced transphobic backlash over a brief sponsorship deal with the beer company Bud Light in April.

Upon receiving her Attitude award on 11 October, Mulvaney reflected on her eventful 2023, comparing it to “Black Mirror episode” – the dystopian Charlie Brooker series.

She added: “I think there’s so much right now that is dark in the world, especially around transness, but sometimes we have to celebrate.”