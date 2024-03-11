Vanessa Hudgens confirms her pregnancy at the 2024 Oscars

Congratulations are in order! Vanessa Hudgens has confirmed that she is pregnant at the 2024 Oscars.

The High School Musical actor is co-hosting the official Oscars red carpet coverage on 10 March, ABC’s Countdown to the Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!, with Julianne Hough ahead of the awards show. She was pictured holding her growing baby bump whilst posing outside the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, USA.

Her pregnancy announcement comes after The Princess Switch star married American baseball player Cole Tucker in Mexico last year following her highly-publicized split with Austin Butler.

Elsewhere on the night, the hugely successful Barbie movie has been nominated for eight gongs at the Academy Awards 2024, including Best Picture, Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Supporting Actor for Ryan Gosling, and Best Supporting Actress for America Ferrera.

Hudgens married American baseball player Cole Tucker last year. (Getty)

However, the Academy was subjected to backlash, after Robbie and Gerwig weren’t nominated for Best Actress and Best Director, respectively.

At the time, Gosling addressed the elephant in the room, explaining that he was “disappointed” that they were overlooked in the nominations. Even Whoopi Goldberg, an Oscar award-winner and former Academy board-member, chimed in on the situation.

However, Robbie previously opened up about the situation in a Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) conversation with her co-stars.

She said, as per Variety: “There’s no way to feel sad when you know you’re this blessed.

“Obviously, I think Greta should be nominated as a director,” she added. “What she did is a once-in-a-career, once-in-a-lifetime thing. What she pulled off, it really is. But it’s been an incredible year for all the films.”

Robbie also added that she was “beyond ecstatic” about the other nominations the film has picked up. “Everyone getting the nods that they’ve had is just incredible, and the best picture nod,” she said.

Gosling is set to perform at the ceremony with “75 shirtless Kens” for his Oscars performance of Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt’s ‘I’m Just Ken’, according to People.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas are also nominated for ‘What Was I Made For?’ from the same film, and will also be performing on the night.