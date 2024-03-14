Ghost the Musical announces UK tour dates and ticket details

Ghost the Musical has announced details of a new UK tour – and this is how to get tickets.

The hit musical, based on the film of the same name, will visit 14 venues across late 2024.

Tickets for the tour go on sale from 9am on 14 March via ATG Tickets.

The tour will begin in Aylesbury on 22 August and head to the likes of Sunderland, Liverpool, Bournemouth and Leicester.

Other dates include Coventry, Bradford, Torquay, Aberdeen, Stoke and Bath before finishing up in Blackpool on 7 December.

The show’s book is penned by Bruce Joel Rubin and is based on his Oscar winning screenplay for the movie, which starred Patrick Swayze, Demi Moore and Whoopi Goldberg.

The story follows a couple, who are walking back to their apartment late one night, when a tragic encounter sees Sam murdered and his girlfriend Molly alone, in despair.

With the help of a phony storefront psychic, Sam, trapped between this world and the next, tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of saving her from grave danger.

Ghost The Musical features songs by multi-award winning Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics and Grammy award winning Glen Ballard (Back to the Future The Musical), plus The Righteous Brothers’ classic “Unchained Melody”.

The musical originally premiered in Manchester in 2011, and went on to play in both the West End and Broadway.

You can check out the full tour schedule, including dates and venues as well as ticket details below.

How to get tickets

They’re available from 9am on 14 March for all tour dates.

You can get tickets for shows in Aylesbury, Liverpool, Sunderland, Torquay and Stoke from ATG Tickets.

It’s been confirmed that they’re priced at £15.00 / £22.50 / £32.50 / £39.50 / £49.50/ £56.50 / £69.50.

For other tour dates you can check out the individual venue listings below.