Olivia Rodrigo made emergency contraception available at her Missouri tour, where abortion has a total ban with very limited exceptions.

The ‘Vampire’ hitmaker has stayed true to her word about promoting awareness and access to reproductive health care. She invited the Right by You organisation to hand out free emergency birth control, condoms and abortion information to fans attending her GUTS World Tour.

On 12 March, fans attending the show in St. Louis were able to take a package which included two boxes of Julie — emergency contraception similar to the well-known Plan B — which can help prevent pregnancy when taken within 72 hours of unprotected sex. The package included a card which read “Funding abortion? It’s a good idea, right?”, as well as a QR code which linked to abortion access information and the Missouri Abortion Fund.

The Missouri Abortion Fund posted on X (formerly Twitter), harking back to some of her lyrics, writing: “It’s brutal out here in Missouri, but we are here for abortion access and hand out Plan B with @TextRightByYou.”

Prior to undergoing her tour, Rodrigo launched Fund 4 Good, an organisation which “works to support all women, girls and people seeking reproductive health freedom“.

The fund supports community-based non-profit organisations which fight for education and reproductive rights, as well as preventing gender-based violence. A portion of her ticket sales from her tour were donated to the fund, as well as the star partnering with the National Network of Abortion Funds for her USA concerts.

You may like to watch

Pro-choice fans have responded to Rodrigo’s efforts, calling her “mother” for allowing people the choice to be parents, or not.

“Making sure people have the choice to not be a mother oh that’s mother right there,” wrote one fan on X, while another added: “pro-choice queen! we love her for that.”

“You can be pro-life and support the use of Blan B,” another fan rightly wrote, as emergency contraception does not terminate a pregnancy, but delays or stops ovulation, and therefore prevents pregnancy from occurring.

Since Roe v. Wade was overturned, 21 states, including Missouri, have completely banned or severely restricted access to life-saving abortion care.