Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton to divorce after six months of marriage

Chris Appleton has filed for divorce from actor Lukas Gage after just six months of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

Appleton, 40, and Gage, 28, tied the knot in April in a ceremony officiated by Kim Kardashian, with a performance from Shania Twain.

However, just six months into their happily ever after, the couple sadly appear to have called it quits, according to court documents obtained by TODAY.

Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton are divorcing after six months together. (@lukasgage/ Instagram)

The documents, filed in a Los Angeles court by celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton on Sunday (12 November) list Friday (10 November) as their official date of separation.

The publication reports that there has been no request for spousal support, as both men signed a pre-nuptial agreement in May.

News of the couple’s divorce comes after the latest episode of The Kardashians aired scenes from their wedding, documenting Kim Kardashian as their officiant.

In the episode, the Skims founder tells the couple: “First of all, I’m so honoured that you both are trusting in me to do this. You both have such big hearts, and the advice that I can give you is always have each other’s.”

Later in the episode, the influencer tells film cameras: “This was so much fun. I married my first couple. We put so much love in the world. I’m so happy for them.”

The couple said their “I do’s” at the Little White Chapel in Las Vegas.

Divorce documents cite irreconcilable differences. (Getty/Amy Sussman)

Shortly after the wedding ceremony, Gage shared a wedding photo to Instagram with the Nicki Minaj-inspired caption: “Ring finger where the rock is.”

Rumours first circulated that Appleton and Gage were a couple at the end of February when they posted photos while on holiday together.

Appleton eventually confirmed in March that he and Gage were “very much in love” during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show.

“I feel very grateful to be able to share my time with someone very special,” he said at the time. “Love is a really special thing and meeting someone you connect with is really, really special.”

Shortly after that, Gage shared with People magazine that he “never thought” he would be in a relationship as happy as his with Appleton.

“You’re going to find the perfect person when you’re least expecting it because I was very single for a long time and never thought I would have that happen and it does,” he said.

“It’s going to happen.”