Fans have questions about the timing of Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton’s divorce: ‘I gasped’
Kim Kardashian’s hair stylist Chris Appleton has reportedly filed for divorce from The White Lotus star Lukas Gage, but fans have some theories about the timing of the news.
The pair married in a ceremony officiated by Kardashian in April, following a whirlwind romance that Gage only confirmed in March.
Gage and Appleton swiftly became one of Hollywood’s most prominent queer couples, but their romance has seemingly already come to an end after little more than six months.
According to legal documents obtained by Today, Appleton filed for divorce at a Los Angeles court on Sunday (12 November), with the date of their separation listed as two days before.
Appleton cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the shock split, and both men will leave the relationship with the assets they entered it with, as they reportedly signed a post-nuptial agreement in May.
While most fans have been left reeling by the revelation, some have already whipped out their best detective equipment and begun investigating the timing of the divorce – with some calling it a “PR stunt”.
On Thursday (9 November), the couple’s wedding was shown in a new episode of Disney+ series, The Kardashians.
In the episode, the couple were seen boarding Kardashian’s private jet along with the media personality herself, and flying to Las Vegas for the ceremony.
Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton were then seen marrying, dressed in matching fur coats and leather trousers, with country pop star Shania Twain performing “You’re Still the One”.
Fans have voiced their thoughts about the timing of the wedding episode airing right before the divorce announcement, implying that perhaps the duo decided to maximise the publicity of the show before officially calling it quits.
“A week after the episode aired to maximise media impact. I mean fiddle that PR machine, girlies,” one fan suggested.
Another surprised fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter: “I just watched their wedding in Vegas on the previous Kardashians episode last week.”
And a third said: “Kind of weird how their wedding episode just dropped and a day later they’re announcing they’re divorcing.”
However, one fan claimed to have seen Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton enjoying Nicole Scherzinger in Sunset Boulevard in London’s West End just two weeks ago, so perhaps the split really was as sudden as it seems.
