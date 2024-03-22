Drake just proved he gives his shows his all, sharing the insane amount he sweats after he exits the stage. And fans seriously need to get their minds out of the gutter.

The Canadian rapper took to Instagram on 21 March to share a glimpse into his It’s All A Blur Tour in the US, a series of co-headlining shows with fellow musician J. Cole.

Naturally, life on the road for the star doesn’t come without literal blood, sweat and tears. The most recent instance — captured for our viewing pleasure in a carousel (thank you, Drake) — sees the ‘God’s Plan’ hitmaker literally peeling off his white sweat-soaked T-shirt, before wringing it out in front of the camera.

Fans took a moment to thirst over the singer in the comments section. “I need that shirt,” begged one fan, while another added: “Athlete for real for real.” A different social media user urged: “Bottle that s**t and sell it.”

The video quickly circulated Twitter, where even more viewers shared their wildest desires surrounding the thoroughly perspired-in item of clothing. Seriously, they didn’t hold back.

“I’d drink it, megan thee stallion way,” wrote one, while another responded, “You so nastyyyy ME TOO”.

“With a straw!!!,” another shamelessly wrote. “I want to drink it,” confessed a different fan.

Aside from being thirsted over, the rapper has recently gifted $25,000 to a pregnant fan at his concert in Texas who asked him to “be my rich baby daddy”.

At his set at Frost Bank Financial Center in San Antonio, Texas on 16 March, he agreed to grant the concertgoer her wish after striking up a conversation with her in the crowd.

In a video which circulated online, Drake was captured sharing a conversation with the fan who held up the sign, “I’m five months pregnant, can you be my Rich Baby Daddy?”, which marked a tribute to the track from his latest album For All the Dogs.

“Well first of all, I don’t wanna offend your real baby daddy, but I would love to — first of all, get you out of the pit so we can put you somewhere safe like the VIP or some s**t,” he said. “Cause you can’t be pregnant getting bounced around. When I start playing some of these slappers, we can’t have you getting pushed around.”

Drake then offered the fan a monetary gift, garnering applause from the crowd. “Second of all, I’d love to give you $25,000 so you can be a rich baby mama.”