Police in Louisiana have responded to three bomb threats at Planet Fitness gyms, after more than a dozen locations were targeted across the US in recent weeks.

On Wednesday (17 April), Shreveport police responded to centres on West 70th Street, Youree Drive, and East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

The West 70th Street gym was evacuated by officers but all the sites are now running normally.

Last month, Planet Fitness became the subject of a right-wing backlash after it chose to double down on its trans inclusivity. Since then, the gym franchise has been the focus of at least 17 bomb hoaxes.

The backlash against Planet Fitness came after a video of a gym-goer in Wisconsin complaining that a transgender woman was using the women’s toilets went viral last month.

Following an exchange of emails exchange, Planet Fitness reaffirmed its commitment to inclusion.

The policy, which was shared with the client, reads: “All members, including transgender members, may use Planet Fitness locker-room facilities and [programmes] based on their self-reported gender identity.

“These facilities include bathrooms, showers and all other facilities separated by sex. Wherever possible, Planet Fitness clubs should maintain private changing areas in each locker-room for the comfort of all members.”