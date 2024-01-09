Crocs x Hello Kitty collab: release date, where to buy and more

Crocs and Hello Kitty are teaming up for a collab and this is everything you need to know – including the release date.

The release is to mark the 50th anniversary of Sanrio’s beloved character, Hello Kitty, which is being makred in 2024.

The Crocs x Hello Kitty collab will be released on 17 January via crocs.co.uk and crocs.com.

To celebrate the cute collaboration has been unveiled, which sees a Hello Kitty stamp on the classic clog.

The red straps of the Crocs feature a Hello Kitty lego. (Crocs)

The details on the classic white pair of Crocs include Hello Kitty’s bright red bow in a shiny gloss, paired with a red heel strap and blue midsole.

The clogs also feature the character’s logo and name across the shoe’s insole as well as appearing on the heel strap.

They’ll be available in infants, kids and women’s sizing, with prices expected to be ranging between $50 and $70 USD.

Similar to previous collabs, it’s likely that a range of Jibbitz to decorate the Hello Kitty clogs will also be available to shop.

It follows up a number of big collaborations from Crocs, which has recently included McDonald’s clogs, in the fast food chain’s signature red and yellow colours.

Fans also snapped up clogs inspired by characters from Pixar’s Cars, with Lightning McQueen and Mater Crocs selling out within hours.

They also dropped a Shrek-inspired clog inspired by the beloved green ogre, complete with fluffy, brown straps.

