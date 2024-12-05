Bring back my girls! The queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 have finally had their unofficial reunion – which saw finalist Plane Jane and top four queen Q become embroiled in an explosive spat.

Though season 16 may be long finished, and the sickening queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 17 have just made a splash with their cast reveal, the season which saw Nymphia Wind snatch the crown is still dishing out drama.

The season never received an official reunion episode, to the disappointment of fans – until a live taping of an episode of Bring Back My Girls, hosted by rotating judge Ts Madison, at this year’s past DragCon LA.

The episode, which is now available to watch on Drag Race streaming service WOW Presents Plus, saw all 14 queens return to spill the tea on the season.

Unsurprisingly, this prompted some heated exchanges between the divas; but while many expected it to be the season’s iconic antagonist Plane Jane vs. Amanda Tori Meating, it was fourth-place designing demon Q who really turned the turbulence up.

Taking questions from the audience, Ts asked Plane, “If you had to rate your sister’s looks today, who would come out on top and who would you put in the bottom?”

After some customary shade from Plane – “there’s not much to look at” – Q then stepped forward off her chair, and grabbed Plane’s silicone abdomen piece.

This is where the seatbelt signs should have been turned on for Q, because her fellow Drag Race star immediately responded, “Don’t touch me. I’ve been accosted by a man.”

Continuing, she told Q, “B*tch, fix your fucking mug, b*tch. Fix your mug, hoe. I see your f*cking five o’clock shadow, b*tch. Stay seated.”

Q attempted to reply by telling Plane, “You are a shadow on the season” – an insult that may have had more impact had Plane not placed above her – but the authentic Russian hooker wasn’t done.

“Baby, DragCon booth line numbers don’t lie. The lines don’t lie. Stay seated, b*tch,” she said before returning to her original question.

“Anyway, Q last. Q the f*ck last. Because the outfit is sh*t, because the mug is sh*t. You wanna put your f*cking hands on me, b*tch?”

The episode then cut out – but not before part two was teased.

RuPaul’s Drag Race announced the cast of season season yesterday (4 Dec), with the series set to premiere on 3 January on MTV in the US and Wow Presents Plus in the UK and internationally.

Bring Back My Girls, RuPaul’s Drag Race season 16 – Part 1 is available to stream on WOW Presents Plus.