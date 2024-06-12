House of the Dragon star Matt Smith has called for a Drag Race UK finalist to join the Game of Thrones spin-off – on the side of the Targaryens, of course.

Season two of the Westeros-based prequel featuring houses and dragons may be only days away from hitting Max and Sky on 16 June, but lead actor Matt Smith already has some fabulous ideas for casting going forward.

House of the Dragon season two sees the return of Smith as Daemon Targaryen, alongside non-binary lead Emma D’Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Queen Alicent Hightower and newcomer for season two, trans actress and YouTube star Abigail Thorn.

Moving forward to season three of the series – which hasn’t officially been greenlit at HBO despite writers reportedly starting work already – Smith has called for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season four finalist Cheddar Gorgeous to join the ranks.

Cheddar, who won four challenges and was praised for bringing awareness to issues affecting the LGBTQ+ community during her Drag Race tenure, attended the premiere for season two in Leceister Square on June 10 in full Targaryen drag.

There, Smith propositioned the icon for a role on House of the Dragon in future: after some smooches on the carpet, with drag star Cheddar proclaiming Smith “such a flirt”, conversation turned to business.

“It gets pretty mad, I have to say,” Smith began. “The season starts with everyone in a place of deep grief, to be honest with you. And this grief evolves into a lot of pain for different people, and there’s these little explosions that happen throughout the season.”

Cheddar then asked whether Smith liked her Damon-esque look, to which the former Doctor Who star handed her the golden ticket.

“I think you should come and be in House of the Dragon,” he said, before asking Cheddar what her character would be called.

“Well I want to be on your team,” Cheddar replied.

“Oh yeah, come on, you’ve got to be on our team”, insisted Smith.

Elsewhere on the green carpet, Cheddar garnered praise from Saltburn‘s Ewan Mitchell, who plays Prince Aemond Targaryen, and Eve Best, who portrays Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, so a slot in Westeros doesn’t seem wholly unlikely.

Smith also received praise online for effortlessly correcting lead actor Emma D’Arcy’s pronouns during a brief chat with former GBBO host Sue Perkins, who mistakenly referred to D’Arcy with ‘she/ her’ pronouns, despite the star using ‘they/ them’ ones.

House of the Dragon season two is set to arrive on Max and Sky on 16 June.