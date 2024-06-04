A Toronto-based restaurant has called out American Horror Story actor Zachary Quinto for allegedly behaving “like an entitled child” and making one member of staff “cry”.

Writing in a post on its Instagram page on Sunday, 2 June – Quinto’s birthday – Manita cafe and bar deemed the US actor a “terrible customer” after he allegedly “yelled” at the establishment’s staff and made its diners feel “uncomfortable”.

“Zachary Quinto – an amazing Spock, but a terrible customer,” the post began, referring to Quinto’s award-winning role in the Star Trek film series.

“Yelled at our staff like an entitled child after he didn’t reply to two texts to inform him his table was ready and refused to believe the empty tables in the dining room weren’t available for him despite being politely informed they were spoken for.”

Manita alleged that the actor made its host “cry” while its customers were left feeling “uncomfortable” following his outburst.

“Mr. Quinto, take your bad vibes somewhere else,” the post continued.

You may like to watch

Further addressing the alleged incident in the caption, Manita restaurant said that it welcomed “constructive feedback” from its customers but would not tolerate “irate guests” who “take their frustrations out” on its staff.

“We aren’t above criticism, but we are above being demeaned,” the page’s social media admin added.

PinkNews has reached out to representatives for Quinto for comment.

Zachary Quinto came out publicly in 2011. (Brendon Thorne/Getty for Paramount Pictures)

At the time of writing, the post has attracted almost 5,000 likes on Instagram.

In an email shared with the Los Angeles Times, Manita’s co-owner Ian McGrenaghan suggested that Quinto would be banned from the establishment until further notice unless he makes a formal apology.

Yet Quinto has not addressed the controversy or responded to the restaurant’s claims, instead posting on his own social media about a trip to Canada’s Wonderland theme park, where he celebrated his 47th birthday.

The Down Low and He Went That Way actor came out as gay back in 2011, and has since discussed feeling like a “hypocrite” for having stayed in the closet earlier on in his career.