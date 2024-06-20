RuPaul’s Drag Race champion Yvie Oddly has posted (another) set of full-frontal nude pictures on social media.

If you’re even a casual fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race, the chances are that you know a few things for sure. For example, Gottmik is a trans legend, All Stars 2 is the best series of the spin-off and Teletubbies do not belong in the werk room.

Oh, and that the winner of season 11 is well-endowed.

That much became clear in 2022, when the All Stars 7 contestant posted a nude picture on X (when it went by its previous name), to “save Twitter” – following comments from Jinkx Monsoon where she joked: “Yvie Oddly’s d**k is so big, when I was doing a line of coke off it, I had time to stop and think: ‘I’ve become my mother’.”

But just in case we doubted what we’d seen, and to promote her memoir, All About Yvie: Into the Oddity, Yvie is here to once again make the size of her package very clear, and has posted two new nude snaps.

We won’t embed the post, because even though Yvie has zoomed out of the mirror selfie in the first post, and has her book placed strategically in the second, we wouldn’t want you to get all hot under the collar. However, it is available on her X account, if you feel like playing detective.

You may like to watch

The snaps follow another picture posted in May, which revealed the memoir’s cover.

The synopsis for the book reads: “Yvie Oddly’s memoir will inspire readers as Yvie candidly shares their evolution into their current identity and learning to balance their private and public personas. Readers will follow them on a journey they will sympathise with, and many may even see themselves in their struggles.”

Yvie branded the experience of appearing on All Stars 7 “gruesome” and hit out at the show’s editing for portraying her as a “goofy big-d**ked mascot, bravely laughing” through her journey with Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

Tickets for her book tour are available here, and the memoir is available to pre-order now.