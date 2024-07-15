RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars champion and makeup mogul Trixie Mattel has confirmed that she has begun her several months-long hiatus from drag.

The day has finally arrived: winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars, makeup mogul, YouTube icon and the richest, most famous woman alive Trixie Mattel has begun a break from drag she says is set to last “several months”.

Mattel first appeared on season seven of Drag Race in 2015, before snatching the All Stars 3 crown a few years later. Since then she has (off the top of our head), helmed a hugely successful YouTube channel, started a cosmetics company (Trixie Cosmetics), run a podcast with frequent collaborator Katya, filmed two seasons of renovation show Trixie Motel and hosted several seasons of Drag Race recap show The Pit Stop. And that’s not even all of it.

It makes sense, therefore, that the 34-year-old might want a bit of a break – and that’s exactly what she’s doing. First properly discussed in a 11 June YouTube video titled ‘Trixie Gets Ready for West Hollywood Pride‘, the icon explained that she would disappear from the public eye for “several, several, several months”.

In a follow up posted to Mattel’s X account on 13 July, she has confirmed that the hiatus has commenced, with a simple: “Bye!!!” and a gif of an Amish girl dancing. Werk.

Mattel followed up with another post that reads: “I’ve thought a lot about what I want my last tweet to be before my sabbatical,” and a link to a clip from the 1994 film Clifford.

You may like to watch

The scene shows Martin Short and Charles Grodin arguing over family matters and a magical place called ‘Dinosaur World’ – the only place Martin’s character ever wanted to go.

Mattel’s comments have been flooded with love and support for the icon from fans.

“Enjoy your well-deserved break!! We’ll miss you and be here when you’re back, take your time to recharge!!” one wrote.

Another added: “We will miss you queen mother have a good break.”

And a third joked: “I wouldn’t be surprised if we never saw Trixie Mattel again….”

Detailing her hiatus in her original video, Mattel said: “You guys know my break is coming up, and I’ve never taken a break from YouTube, I’ve never taken a break from drag. And it will be a full break. I will quit social media for several, several, several months.”

She added: “No content, no videos, no podcast, it will be intense.”

Never one to leave her legions of fans hanging, though, she added: “The channel will continue. I don’t want to give away everything – I might not be here, but we have a lot of sh*t planned in my absence. This studio will be bustling.”

It’s unclear exactly when Tracey Martel will return, but in a previous interview with ELLE, she confirmed that the break will last “three or four months”.

And no, she’s not filming All Winners 2.