Trans actor ‘thrilled’ to star in The History Boys anniversary tour

The History Boys play has announced details of its upcoming UK tour dates and cast.

The 20th anniversary production of the show will star trans actor Teddy Hinde, who will take on the role of one of the students.

Hinde will play Timms on the national tour of The History Boys, which will stop off at 10 venues across the UK this autumn.

The actor posted on X: “This trans man is a history boy.

“Beyond thrilled to be playing Timms in the 20th Anniversary proud of The History Boys.”

He also thanked the director, Seán Linnen and casting director for “trusting me with his gem”.

It marks the 20th anniversary of the modern classic by Alan Bennett, which takes place during an A-Level results day at Cutler’s Grammar School.

Set in 1980s Sheffield, The History Boys follows the lives of eight teenagers who are aiming for a place at Oxford and Cambridge, as well as the teachers helping them to secure their place.

The cast will also include Simon Rouse as Hector, Milo Twomey as Headmaster, Gillian Bevan as Mrs Lintott and Bill Milner as Irwin.

And joining Hinde as the students are Archie Christoph-Allen as Dakin, Lewis Cornay as Posner, Yazdan Qafouri as Scripps, Ned Costello as Rudge, Mahesh Parmar as Akthar, Tashinga Bepete as Crowther, Curtis Kemlo as Lockwood and Zrey Sholapurkar.

The upcoming production will open at Theatre Royal Bath between 22-31 August before heading out on a UK tour.

This includes dates in Cornwall, Nottingham, Plymouth, Cambridge, Coventry and Aberdeen before finishing up in Richmond on 2 November.

The History Boys originally opened in 2004 at The National Theatre and went on to win over 30 major international awards.

The play embarked on an international tour and was adapted into a feature film, which helped launch the careers of James Corden, Dominic Cooper and Russell Tovey.

You can find out the full The History Boys tour schedule and ticket details below.