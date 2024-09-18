Mickey 17 trailer teases Robert Pattinson having sex with his clone

Robert Pattinson is set to star in Mickey 17, and if the film is faithful to its source material, it will feature him having sex with his clone.

Based on the 2022 novel by Edward Ashton, and directed by triple Oscar-winner Bong Joon-Ho, the sci-fi adaptation’s first trailer dropped on Tuesday (17 September).

Mickey Barnes (The Batman star Pattinson) is an “expendable”, a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonise the ice world Niflheim. But if he dies, a new body is regenerated with most of the previous version’s memories intact.

The trailer also features Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette and Avengers and The Normal Heart star Mark Ruffalo, and hints at a whole lot of hilarity, including a scene where multiple versions of Mickey regenerate at once, leading Hieronymous Marshall (Ruffalo) to order the extermination of all copies.

But fans of the book are likely to have another moment in mind: where one version of Mickey has sex with another.

It’s hinted at towards the end of the trailer, when two shirtless Pattinsons appear to be kneeling on a bed in front of Ackie’s Nasha Adjaya, who grabs both of their faces and proclaims: “This is so exciting.”

We couldn’t agree more.

Robert Pattinson finally found someone who can match his freak https://t.co/wFbBIxhclq pic.twitter.com/cro8e926hX — Isaac Feldberg (@isaacfeldberg) September 18, 2024

Elsewhere in the trailer, Mickey is seen dying in various ways, including at the hands of his own clones, by a giant ice monster, in a furnace and during a space walk.

Collette and Ruffalo seem to be in charge of ordering the extermination of all Mickey, and there’s also a man in a giant pigeon costume. Because, why not.

Mickey 17 is scheduled to be released on 28 January in South Korea and three days later worldwide.

