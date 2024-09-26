Kylie Minogue announces extra dates on her 2025 world tour

Kylie Minogue has added extra dates to her Tension Tour following a huge demand for tickets.

The pop icon will play more shows in her native Australia after tickets were snapped up during the presale.

She is now headlining a third night in both Melbourne and Sydney on 22 February and 3 March.

While a second date has been added at Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre on 27 February, with tickets going on sale soon.

Fans can get their hands on tickets for all dates in the general sale on 2 October via Ticketek.

The tour is in support of her albums, Tension and upcoming release Tension II, which feature the likes of “Padam Padam” and “Lights, Camera, Action”.

As well as the Australian leg, which is also heading to Perth and Adelaide, the tour is stopping off in Asia and the UK, with North American and European dates coming soon.

Ahead of Kylie Minogue tickets going on sale, you can find out the newly added dates and on-sale info below.

This is the Australian leg of Kylie’s tour, with the newly added dates in bold:

15 February – Perth, RAC Arena – tickets

18 February – Adelaide, Entertainment Centre Arena – tickets

20-21 February – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena – tickets

22 February – Melbourne, Rod Laver Arena – tickets

26 February – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre – tickets

27 February – Brisbane, Entertainment Centre – tickets

1-2 March – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena – tickets

3 March – Sydney, Qudos Bank Arena – tickets

When do tickets go on sale?

Fans who signed up via kylie.com will receive access to a presale from 26 September. You can check local timings at ticketek.au.

They’ll then be released to the general public from 11am local time on 2 October via Ticketek for Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth.

And from 1pm local time on 2 October via Ticketek for shows in Melbourne.