Lesbian couple Tami and Claire are proving that age is just a number. The pair, who split their time between their home states of Illinois and Alabama, met online.

“When we met on TikTok and sent messages to each other and I learned more about you and I was open to it, it became love,” Claire said.

Despite the age-difference between them – Tami is 65, Claire is 37 – she added: “You’re an old soul, and I’m youthful. You are a gift that came into my life and I was open to it and I’m very happy I was.”

‘Love is out there no matter what age’

Claire uses words of affirmation to make sure Tami always knows she’s appreciated. “That’s one thing I know, to put you at ease and remind you I adore you. Love is out there. Love is out there no matter what age.”

The couple enjoy showing off their love in public by wearing matching outfits. In a video, they said: “We like to wear matching clothes, it makes us feel closer because we’re so connected as two women together.”

And it’s not only clothes they like to match. They also have unusual necklaces.

“In the beginning when we were long distance, we wanted something to remind [us of] each other and decided [to]wear each other’s blood around our necks, full Billy Bob [Thornton] and Angeline style,” they said.

After a beach proposal, they tied the knot and moved in together.

However, when asked by fans if children were the next step, Claire revealed: “It’s not a possibility, I had a hysterectomy about eight years ago and cannot have children. I wish that that had been an experience for us, but that wasn’t in the cards.”

They now make entertaining content for more than 50,000 followers, making jokes about the generational differences between them.

