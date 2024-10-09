Everything you need to know about gay BBC newsreader Ben Thompson

You may have seen Ben Thompson presenting across the BBC, but what do we know about the out gay journalist?

This week, he is appearing on Richard Osman’s House of Games, a daily BBC Two game show where a group of famous faces test their general knowledge skills, including a popular final round called Answer Smash.

A winner is declared every day – getting a far-from-expensive prize – and the scores are added up across the week to culminate in an overall champion being crowned on Friday.

Ben Thompson has appeared on BBC Breakfast. (Joe Maher/Getty)

Who is Ben Thompson?

You may have seen Thompson as a presenter on BBC Breakfast as well as co-hosting Business Live, the daily business programme.

Previously, he was the BBC’s Middle East business correspondent and reported from Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Lebanon, Tunisia and Egypt. He also presented the BBC’s flagship news programme from the region, Middle East Business Report.

You may like to watch

Ben Thompson has kept his private life away from the spotlight.. (Insta: @benthompsontv)

Does Ben have a partner?

Thompson, 43, has said that he is gay but has predominantly kept his private life away from the spotlight. He is in relationship with Andy Roche. They have been together since 2011 and live in London despite the presenter often pointing out his Northern roots.

The couple occasionally post pictures of themselves with messages online, celebrating birthdays and anniversaries.

In 2022, Thompson shared a couple of photos from a holiday.

“Birthday weekend was really rather fun. I forgot to take photos, which is always a good sign,” he wrote on Instagram. “But spent it with lots of lovely people including these faves, lots of [sun] and a few of [drinks]. Thank you [Andy Roche].”

The presenter is proud to be a role model but didn’t have anyone to look up to growing up. (Insta: @benthompsontv)

When did Thompson come out?

During an interview with Attitude magazine in 2015, Ben Thompson opened up about his process of continually coming out as gay.

“Once you’ve done it a couple of times, it’s sort of fun, seeing how people work it out. I think people take their lead from how you deal with it. If you make a big issue of it, I think they will, then it becomes more of an issue.

“But if you just mention in passing that you have a partner, and it’s a he, then it’s not really an issue. People shrug, or there’s just a glimmer of recognition in their eye.”

He added that being considered a role model makes him proud.

“I get messages from viewers every now and again, and they say ‘It’s really inspiring that someone can be in your position and be gay’,” he said. “I didn’t know anyone gay on television when I was growing up, so it’s quite moving when people get in touch and say that.

“If one person watching it can say: ‘Well, he’s gay and he’s doing alright’, that’s great.”

Richard Osman’s House of Games airs at 6pm Monday to Friday on BBC Two.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

