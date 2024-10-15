The Lord of the Rings star Sir Ian McKellen has been spotted living his best life at a popular gay club.

Roast, known as “London’s beefiest club night”, reposted photos of the 85-year-old actor posing with two topless men on Saturday (12 October).

One club-goer told the Daily Mail that the actor “was having such a good time soaking up the party atmosphere”, adding: “Everyone was gobsmacked when they spotted him on the dancefloor. He looked like he didn’t have a care in the world.”

Referring to McKellen’s fall off a West End stage in June, when he fractured his wrist and chipped a vertebrae, the witness to the star’s revelry went on to say: “You would never have guessed that he was in hospital just a few months ago.”

McKellen’s latest film, The Critic, was released in September. He plays a powerful theatre critic in 30s London, who lures a struggling actress into a deadly blackmail scheme. Last month, he told HuffPost: “What I basically enjoy about acting is not being myself. That’s how I judge myself: would I be able to get inside this person [who] doesn’t feel like me?

“Then you discover that you’ve got some things in common with whoever you play, however horrible they may be. I can imagine what it’s like to behave badly, although I try not to behave badly in real life.”

You may like to watch

Earlier this year, McKellen starred in Bent director Sean Mathias’ modern take of Hamlet. The pair were in a relationship for 10 years.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.