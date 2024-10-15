A university has refused to accept the decision of its own volleyball team to forfeit a match against San José State University (SJSU) over an alleged ‘trans player’ on the team.

Members of the women’s side from the University of Nevada voted on Monday (14 October) to forfeit their game against San José State University, which was set to take place later this month.

In recent weeks, the University of Wyoming, Boise State University, in Idaho, and Southern Utah have forfeited games because of the inclusion of one player on the San José team. The player in question, who has not publicly commented on the controversy, and whom PinkNews has chosen not to name, has been accused of being trans by politicians and right-wing activists.

In a statement to Outkick, the Nevada team said: “We forfeit against San José State University. We demand our right to safety and fair competition on the court be upheld. We refuse to participate in any match that advances injustice against female athletes.”

However, separate to the team’s decision, the university says the match between the two sides will go ahead. “The players’ decision and statement were made independently, and without consultation, with the university or the athletic department. The players’ decision does not represent the position of the university,” a statement read.

“The university and its athletic programmes are governed by the Nevada Constitution and Nevada law, which strictly protect equality of rights under the law, and that equality of rights shall not be denied or abridged by this state or any of its sub-divisions on account of race, colour, creed, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, age, disability, ancestry or national origin.

The women’s volleyball team is at odds with its own university. (Canva)

“The university is also governed by federal law as well as the rules and regulations of the NCAA (National Collegiate Athletic Association) and the Mountain West Conference, which include providing competition in an inclusive and supportive environment.

“The university intends to move forward with the match as scheduled, and the players may choose not to participate in the match on the day of the contest. No players will be subject to any team disciplinary action for their decision not to participate.”

Speaking to the press about the controversy, San José’s coach Todd Kress said “outside noise” had made concentrating on playing “very tough”.

He went on to say: “There have been outside forces who have sought to divide our team, our university, our conference and our sport. I know it’s been weighing on the players in our locker room who have put in years of hard work,” mynbc15.com reported.

The team has received hate mail, he added. “Some of it is disgusting. I’m more worried about our student-athletes and what they receive and how that’s impacting their mental health. We have an incredible group of young women who are trying to put the controversy aside.

“I have faith that we’ll eventually be able to put the outside noise aside and be able to play, and find love for, one another again.”

