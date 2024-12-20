Netflix announces release date for Heartstopper season three bloopers

While it’s not a season four announcement, it will do for now: Netflix has just confirmed the release date for Heartstopper season three’s bloopers.

In a post on its social media channels last night (19 December), the streaming giant revealed that the blooper reel from Heartstopper season three would drop on 24 December, as a slightly early Christmas present.

The news was announced alongside a brief clip of Kit Connor and Joe Locke, who play queer couple Nick Nelson and Charlie Spring, filming in a car for season three, with a crew member asking the duo over a radio: “Are we all set?”

“I know I am,” Connor retorts with a creepy grin, with Locke adding: “I’m not.”

Heartstopper seasons one and two already have blooper reels, full of the cast’s most hilarious on-set faux pas.

Fans of the sweet LGBTQ+ teen show have reacted to the news with joy, but they’ve also got questions for Netflix, too.

While fans are keen for any Heartstopper content they can get their hands on, they’re still pretty nervous about the fact Netflix is yet to confirm the show will return for a fourth season.

It’s been over two months since season three landed on the streaming platform, and fans are worried that the lack of confirmation could be bad news for the series.

Responding to the bloopers news, one fan replied to Netflix: “…and the season 4 announcement on Christmas or New Year’s Day… your choice.”

“Season 4, NETFLIX? IT’S BEEN OVER TWO MONTHS,” a second demanded.

“Slayyy but s4 renewal when,” questioned a third.

Heartstopper writer Alice Oseman has previously confirmed that she is in the process of writing and drawing Volume Six of her graphic novel series, on which season four would be based.

It’s unlikely then that season four, if it is commissioned, will begin filming any time soon.

Connor, who is currently promoting his new film Warfare, recently suggested that he isn’t 100 per cent sure if season four will happen.

Heartstopper is streaming on Netflix now.

