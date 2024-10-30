Drag Race UK star Jonbers Blonde has taken to social media with a thirsty topless snap – and clapped back at fans questioning whether it’s really the Northern Irish bombshell.

Best known for reaching the top four of Drag Race UK‘s fourth season alongside Danny Beard, Cheddar Gorgeous and Black Peppa, Jonbers Blonde later returned for Drag Race UK Vs the World season two in 2024 – but has now gagged fans for an entirely different reason.

Jonbers took to her Instagram Story to flex her gym progress (and resulting muscles) over the weekend (26 Oct), with the caption: “So angry at going to the gym but apparently it’s working,” emblazoned over the topless pic of the 35 year-old drag artist.

While we’re always grateful for a little bit of thirst on the timeline, Jonbers has since taken to social media once again to shut down fans questioning whether the picture is her.

(@jonbersblonde/ Instagram)

“Y’all are “funny”, that picture from the weekend is me. I haven’t hid anything – I had my nose done in January and have been very open about it,” Jonbers wrote on X today (30 Oct).

She then followed up with a screenshot of a message to sent to her, consisting of the gym snap, a picture of Jonbers’ Drag Race UK confessional look and a line saying, “U sure u ain’t catfishing?”

Jonbers captioned the snap, “Keep sending them, it’s all MOI,” adding, “Sorry about it.”

Keep sending them, it’s all MOI. Sorry about it pic.twitter.com/Ek5NuMqMdN — Jonbers blonde (@jonbers) October 30, 2024

Ms Blonde has also updated her X profile picture to the selfie, under which fans have been suitably gagged.

“Went from twink to hunk, congrats on progress,” one wrote, and another added, “Tell em daddy blonde.”

And, after one fan asked Jonbers to “post more,” she wrote, “Well that’ll be my choice, won’t it.”

