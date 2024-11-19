Heather Dubrow, the star of The Real Housewives of Orange County, and her husband Terry, have some advice for other parents with LGBTQ+ children.

Dubrow, who has been on RHOC since 2012, previously shared details of their family, including her four children: daughter Max, 20, who is bisexual, her twin brother Nick, lesbian 18-year-old Kat, and Ace, 13, who is trans.

‘We feel very blessed’

She and her plastic surgeon husband were on the red carpet for the sixth annual Vanderpump Dogs Gala at the Maybourne Beverly Hills, in Los Angeles, on Friday (15 November), where Dubrow told People magazine: “I have four healthy, great kids and everyone seems to be in a good spot right now.”

Terry added: “I am grateful for the platform that Heather has with Housewives, it allows us to support the LGBTQ community. Our family is very involved with it, and not a lot of platforms would necessarily allow you to support them in that way.

“We feel very blessed to be part of the community.”

Heather Dubrow is a shining example of being a proud parent of LGBTQ+ children. (Getty)

‘Keep talking to each other’

In the wake of Donald Trump’s victory in the presidential election and the gains made by Republicans in congress, Dubrow went on to say: “These… challenging times [are] concerning for all families. The most important thing is to stay in our community and keep talking to [one another], reaching out to friends and making sure people are [OK].”

Her husband chipped again, adding: “And showing what a normal family looks like, especially during the holidays.”

Dubrow works for LGBTQ+ youth charity The Trevor Project and the not-for-profit organisation GLAAD, as well as having a partnership with Family Equality and volunteering at the Los Angeles LGBT Center.

Dubrow has been praised by other stars for her supportive parenting style, with pop megastar Rihanna saying in 2022 that she loves “the way that she just allows her kids to be who they are,” adding: “That’s really inspiring to me.”

Fellow RHOC star Alexis Bellino also has a transgender child, son Miles.

