RuPaul’s Drag Race queen Valentina has thrilled fans by posting a racy topless shower video on Instagram.

Taking to the platform on Wednesday (20 November), Valentina shared the steamy video followed by a reel of shots of her enjoying an outdoor shower at concept hotel Naked Zipolite, in Mexico.

The non-binary star is seen in the video wearing a leopard thong and large gold hoop earrings as she teases viewers by covering her chest and dousing her hair with water.

A number of fans responded with fire emojis.

Among the comments were: “You look stunning,” “she is hot”, “goddess of the rain” and “the definition of gorgeous”.

Valentina followed the video a couple of hours later with a series of photos, the first of which is a shot of her topless, looking over her shoulder.

The photos provoked even more comments with one fans saying: “Body diva” and another asking: “Cindy Crawford, is that you?”

Valentina, who first appeared on season nine of RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2017, before returning for All Stars 4 a few years later, announced in 2019 that she identifies as non-binary but continues to use she/her pronouns.

