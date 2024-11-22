US. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has yet again spoken out in support of the trans community. This time, the politician has explained how trans bathroom bans endanger “all women and girls”.

The New York Democratic representative, known as AOC, rallied behind the LGBTQ+ community in a TV interview in light of restrictions to Capitol Hill bathrooms by “biological sex”.

Ocasio-Cortez and other LGBTQ+ supporters in Congress have condemned the measures and have accused Republicans of targeting Representative-Elect Sarah McBride, who will be the first out trans person to serve in the House of Representatives.

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace introduced a resolution on Monday (18 November) to limit all “single-sex facilities” on Capitol Hill – these include bathrooms, locker rooms, and changing facilities – to people of the “corresponding biological sex”.

On Wednesday (20 November), Trans Day of Remembrance, Speaker of the House Mike Johnson confirmed that trans women are not permitted to use bathrooms in the US Capitol building which match their gender identity, after the resolution was passed.

Politico also reported that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green allegedly told colleagues in private that she would physically fight McBride if they were both in the bathroom together.

In an interview with Spectrum News, Ocasio-Cortez called out the measures. “What Nancy Mace and what Speaker Johnson are doing are endangering all women and girls, because…what it inevitably results in are women and girls who are primed for assault,” AOC said.

Women know that men don’t scheme to “dress like girls” to assault them.



They do it every day in broad daylight. And the ones in power protect each other to keep it quiet.



Just ask the House Ethics Committee. Or the President-elect of the United States.



Leave women alone. https://t.co/oOkBs14pQg — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 21, 2024

“Because people are going to want to check their private parts in suspecting who is trans and who assists and who’s doing what,” she continued.

She added: “And so the idea that Nancy Mace wants little girls and women to drop trou in front of, who, an investigator?

“Because she wants to suspect and point fingers at who she thinks is trans is disgusting. It is disgusting. And frankly, all it does is allow these Republicans to go around and bully any woman who isn’t wearing a skirt because they think she might not look woman enough,” AOC rightly noted.

The politician later re-shared a tweet on X with her interview remarks and added: “Women know that men don’t scheme to ‘dress like girls’ to assault them.

“They do it every day in broad daylight. And the ones in power protect each other to keep it quiet,” she noted. “Just ask the House Ethics Committee. Or the President-elect of the United States.

“Leave women alone,” AOC concluded.

