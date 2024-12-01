RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 6 crowned its winner last week in Kyran Thrax after ten weeks of challenges.

The finale saw La Voix, Kyran Thrax, Marmalade, and Rileasa Slaves going head-to-head in a bid for the crown.

Kyran won, and made history as the first queen from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK to win £25,000.

Posting on Instagram on Friday, they said: “My brain can’t comprehend it right now so I’ll talk more tomorrow, but I can’t stop crying. Thank you, thank you so much.”

They said that competing on season 6 of Drag Race UK has been “the best time of [their] life”, adding that they were “grateful” to everyone – fans, fellow queens, and their mother – for cheering them on.

“I can never express how much this has meant to me, and I can’t wait for you all to see what comes next,” they said, tagging Drag Race UK to thank the show for making their “dreams come true”.

They also said that their finale look was an “ode” to their younger self, who experienced a lot of “self doubt” and “darkness”, referring to being groomed online at the age of 13.

In episode five of Drag Race UK, Kyran opened up about their abuser targeted Kyran shortly after they came out and later went to prison, but the ordeal “made me despise myself,” they said.

“I hated myself so much because I saw everything falling apart around me,” they explained on TV.

Now, after winning Drag Race UK, Kyran said they wanted to “honour [themself] for surviving that situation and most importantly, for making [themself] proud”.

Kyran has been doing drag for four years total but started out part-time and only switched to doing it full-time for the last two years.

They previously said that their drag inspiration is Lady Gaga, calling the singer a “creative genius”, as well as being inspired by “art-house horror films” and their mum.