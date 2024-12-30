RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 alum Widow Von’Du is reminding her co-stars not to try her low-key or high-key, after season five star Jade Jolie seemingly accused her of having a “terrible attitude.”

Writing in a post on X/Twitter, the Missouri drag performer shared a screenshot of a social media post purportedly showing Dragula’s Jade Jolie saying Widow had “terrible drag”.

“Working with Widow Von’Du was camp. Terrible attitude, terrible drag,” Jolie appeared to write in the post, which has now been deleted.

Self-described “baddest b*tch alive” Widow wasn’t about to let the read go unnoticed, and after a fan brought Jade’s post to her attention, Widow declared that the library was officially open.

“B*tch you’re trash! You were late to the show, unprofessional, no mug on, being a b*tch ‘cause you couldn’t get the character for a show??? B*tch are you for real,” Widow seethed in her response.

Bitch you’re trash! You were late to the show, unprofessional, no mug on, being a bitch cause you couldn’t get the character for a show??? Bitch are you for real. Wanna talk shit and try and act hard, bitch bye. Get your life together, show up and do your job, try being sober pic.twitter.com/jKsTzp2JUe — The Widow Von’Du (@TheWidowVonDu) December 30, 2024

“Wanna talk sh*t and try and act hard, b*tch bye. Get your life together,” she continued.

Though Jade appeared to delete her original post, she followed up with a video of herself lip-syncing a popular TikTok sound, which says: “Why would I give a f**k what a damn ass rat thinks about me? I don’t care. Everything I say is right. Everything I say is 100 per cent true and accurate.”

Widow Von’Du (left) responded to Jade Jolie’s since-deleted comment. (Getty)

She then shared a second post of herself in black sunglasses and a matching cropped blazer and skirt combo, in which she mimed a much-memed quote by Emma Roberts’ Scream Queens character, Chanel Oberlin.

You may like to watch

“Yes, I would like to comment,” the quote begins. “To all the relentless unwashed hordes on Twitter, who have taken every opportunity to mock and attack me mercilessly from the safety of their stained futons, I offer the following heartfelt sentiment: you can all suck it.”

I Have a statement …. pic.twitter.com/VLkT21Zgfh — Jade Jolie (@QueenJadeJolie) December 30, 2024

Jade then raised her middle finger to the camera.

Last year, Jade – who came eighth on season five of RuPaul’s Drag Race season five in 2013, and sixth on season four of Dragula in 2021 – came out as a trans woman.

“Deciding to choose myself and move forward with my transition,” she wrote in a post on social media last October.

Share your thoughts! Let us know in the comments below, and remember to keep the conversation respectful.

