Drag Race star Jade Jolie comes out as trans and gives transition update

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jade Jolie shared a heartwarming social media update about embracing her trans identity.

The US drag queen and Taylor Swift impersonator, who was once hilariously confused for the real Taylor Swift by both John Travolta and Gigi Hadid, rose to prominence on RuPaul’s Drag Race season five and The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula season four.

Jade Jolie – who also appeared in the video Swift’s LGBTQ+ rights anthem “You Need To Calm Down” in 2019 – took to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Sunday (8 October) with an exciting life update.

“Deciding to choose myself and move forward with my transition,” she wrote in a post shared with her 85k followers.

Deciding to choose myself and move forward with my transition 🥹❤️ — Jade Jolie (@QueenJadeJolie) October 8, 2023

Naturally, friends and fans flocked to the comments to celebrate the news.

“You are so valid and so talented and have so many rooting for you. Make you happy and everyone else will be here to cheer you on,” one fan wrote.

“This makes my heart so happy. You are embracing yourself and I’m happy for your amazing journey ahead,” another wrote.

sending you so much love!! so proud and happy for you! 🤍 — ᴍx. ɢᴀʀʏ (ᴛʜᴇʏ/ᴛʜᴇᴍ) (@thegaryfuqua) October 8, 2023

Love youuu💕 you deserve to be happy as your true self !!! — KIARA🥲 (@kikiwannakaikai) October 8, 2023

Omggg so proud of you queen!!!🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍⚧️ pic.twitter.com/DkT3w0IAmf — humanity’s maturity (@joshuaharyono_) October 8, 2023

Jolie is the latest of a long line of former Drag Race queens to come out as trans. In July, season six and All Stars 2 contestant Adore Delano posted came out as a trans woman in a ten-minute video which saw her discuss her emotional and physical journey.

Meanwhile, fans have been supportively following Eureka O’Hara’s powerful transition updates. In March, she celebrated her legal name and gender change.

RuPaul’s Drag Race has also made strides in recent years to make the show more accessible to trans performers. The winner of Drag Race season 15 was trans contestant Sasha Colby, who has consistently used her platform to advocate for trans rights.

Jade Jolie last made headlines in 2021 after she was announced as part of the Dragula cast and her past in adult films resurfaced with images of a Nazi-inspired shoot.

“I was asked to portray a Nazi soldier in a scene. Against my better judgment and with an abusive partner pushing me to say yes, I chose to participate and I have felt shame and regret for that decision every day,” she said in a statement at the time.

“I do not support antisemitism, racism, or bigotry in any way and I apologise sincerely to anyone who I have hurt.”