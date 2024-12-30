A RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star has made their acting debut in Paramount Plus’ new TV series The Road Trip.

The romantic comedy series sees Addie (Emma Appleton) and her sister Deb (Isabella Laughland) travelling from Bristol to Spain to head to a wedding.

However, they soon snap back to reality when Addie’s “knackered VW campervan” is unexpectedly hit by a Porsche “containing her ex Dylan (Laurie Davidson) and his obnoxious best friend Marcus (David Jonsson)”.

The synopsis continues: “Addie and Dylan haven’t spoken since their messy breakup but – headed to the same wedding and with best man Dylan’s ride totalled – Addie agrees to put their differences aside and travel together.

“A thousand miles is a long time to be stuck in a campervan with so much buried history though, especially when you’re on your way back to the exact place you first fell in love.

“The mystery of Addie and Dylan’s breakup looms large. What really did happen? Why have they had no contact? Who, if anyone, was to blame? It’s going to be a bumpy ride.”

The series also sees RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season five runner-up Michael Marouli making her first acting appearance as the host of a Eurovision karaoke night at Hotel Casa Reino Unido.

Drag Race UK‘s Michael Marouli makes her first acting appearance in the series. (Paramount+)

Taking to Instagram to celebrate her debut, the star said on 21 December: “SHE’S AN ACTRESS!!!!

“Sooooo excited to announce my role in the new @paramountplusuk Rom-Com, The Road Trip!!!

“What an experience this was – working with such a talented cast and crew. Special thanks to the incredible director @stella_corradi. Stream all episodes when they drop on Boxing Day – 26th December on Paramount Plus!!!”

The romantic comedy series is written and created by Ryan O’Sullivan and Matilda Wneck and is based on Beth O’Leary’s book of the same name.

The Road Trip is now streaming on Paramount+.