RuPaul’s Drag Race UK star Blu Hydrangea has paid a touching tribute to costar The Vivienne, following the performer’s sudden death.

James Lee Williams, best known as The Vivienne – the first ever winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK and competitor on All Stars 7 – died aged 32 over the weekend, their publicist confirmed in a post on social media.

On Monday (6 January), Cheshire Police confirmed that they were called to an address in Chorlton-by-Backford, near Chester, just before 12.30pm following reports of a sudden death.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, a police spokesman confirmed that the force had “concluded there were no suspicious circumstances” and that a “file will prepared for the coroner.”

The Vivienne was a two-time Drag Race legend. (World of Wonder)

In honour of The Vivienne, and following fellow Drag Race UK competitor Baga Chipz posting an emotional tribute on social media a short while earlier, Northern Irish drag artist Blu Hydrangea – who goes by Joshua Cargill out of drag – took to Instagram to share her own tribute to her season one co-star.

“There are too many words to describe The Vivienne: a class act, a mentor, an absolute superstar—but to me, she was family,” she penned.

“You have inspired me and my drag from the moment I realised how hard it was going to be to keep up with you on Drag Race!”

She went on to send love to those close to The Vivienne, including those who “followed and admired her”.

“You are unforgettable; I will cherish our memories forever. Thanks for the laughs, Viv x”

The Vivienne is the second contestant from Drag Race UK to pass away in recent years. Series two contestant, Cherry Valentine, died aged just 28 by suicide in 2022 after reportedly “struggling” to cope with fame.

If you are affected by any of the details in this article, Samaritans offer a helpline that is open 365 days a year, and can be reached by calling 116 123, free of charge, or emailing [email protected].

