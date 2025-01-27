The Traitors’ Leanne reveals wedding and baby plans with partner Sophie

The Traitors series three winner Leanne Quigley has revealed that her prize money will be going towards a wedding and having another baby with her partner.

Soldier Quigley, who stated before entering the show that she and her partner, Sophie Jones, would want use the prize money for IVF, was left as the last player standing alongside Jake Brown during Friday night’s nail-biting finale (24 January). Together, they split the £94,600 jackpot.

She has now revealed that she plans to spend part of her winnings on marrying her fiancée, who has battled stage-three breast cancer. Quigley announced her partner’s cancer-free status at the beginning of January.

Speaking to the MailOnline, she said: “We have got wedding planning to do. We have just started. We haven’t set a date yet but yeah we can get a wedding going.

“I actually looked at the castle because I didn’t realise you could get married there. That would be so iconic. I would actually love that.”

She added that her Traitors co-stars, who she described as “the most incredible people I’ve ever met in my life”, would be invited to the wedding.

“We’ve all had a few meet ups since leaving the castle and every time we see each other, it’s just all love. It’s so lovely,” she shared.

‘I would love the opportunity to have another baby’

Leanne and Sophie share two-year-old twin boys. Speaking of wanting to go through IVF again, Leanne previously shared: “I went through IVF with my boys, and I was very poorly throughout my pregnancy, and then I went into early labour at six months.

“The boys were only 26 weeks when they were born. Because I was so poorly at the time I feel I missed out on enjoying that newborn stage.

“I’m so so grateful to have them, and I’m so lucky that they’re alive. When they did come home from hospital after three months, they come home on oxygen, and it was a struggle to take them out.

“I would love the opportunity to have another baby, hopefully have a bit of a better experience. And to make our family a bit bigger.”

