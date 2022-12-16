Donald Trump launches $99 NFT collection and even his supporters hate them

Disgraced former-president Donald Trump has hit a new low by launching a ridiculous new range of Trump-themed NFTs.

Trump had teased a “major announcement”, hyped up over several weeks, which turned out to be a digital trading card collection depicting himself as a superhero, pro wrestler, and riding an elephant covered in the American flag.

In the announcement, Trump suggested that the cards would make an excellent Christmas present, saying: “Buy one and you will join a very exclusive community. It’s my community and I think it’s something you’re going to like, and you going to like it a lot. They also make perfect gifts.”

He also told followers he hoped he was their “hopefully their favourite president of all time”, declaring himself “better than Lincoln, better than Washington.”

But the announcement was quickly ridiculed by commentators online, with even the most ardent right-wingers taking the opportunity to bash Trump.

John Kiriakou, a CIA whistleblower, wrote: “Just when you thought this grifter couldn’t humiliate himself any more than he already has, there’s this. THIS is what the big announcement was.”

Just when you thought this grifter couldn't humiliate himself any more than he already has, there's this. THIS is what the big announcement was. pic.twitter.com/npsjPNYpBA — John Kiriakou (@JohnKiriakou) December 15, 2022

Author Stephen King compared Trump to his predecessors, each of whom have spent post-presidencies continuing public service work.

Obama, Bush, and Clinton are working for the poor & disadvantaged in their various ways. Trump is selling $99 trading cards. And running for president. Ain't that America, something to see. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) December 15, 2022

Ginger Gibson, a senior editor for NBC, tweeted: “Donald Trump’s ‘major announcement’ appears to be that he still thinks people will give him $99 when he asks”, while Washington Post writer Philip Bump said Trump was “losing the plot”.

Even extreme right-wing conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, who endorsed Trump for the 2020 election, jumped on the bandwagon.

Thank God, the digital trading cards are here. It was indeed a MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT. pic.twitter.com/T1nsqRwr92 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 15, 2022

Anti-Trump Republican organization The Lincoln Project edited a laugh track over the announcement video to make it even more comedic.

Stop. We can only laugh so much.



Trump's #MajorAnnouncement is a major flop. pic.twitter.com/aFitG9A2qf — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) December 15, 2022

Several commentators suggested that one of the NFTs with Trump shooting lasers out of his eyes was an attempt to cash in on “Dark Brandon”, wich was a meme depicting Joe Biden as an extremely aggressive political manipulator, also with laser eyes.