Straight-only, ‘anti-woke’ dating app The Right Stuff is a big, big flop

The Right Stuff, the conservative dating app that promised an “anti-woke” dating experience, has almost immediately struggled to get off the ground.

The app, launched by former Donald Trump aide John McEntee, has reported a drastic decline in users in the few months that have passed since it launched in September.

According to tech firm Sensor Tower (via the Daily Beast), The Right Stuff saw 40,000 downloads in its first month. However, between 1 November and 20 December, there were just 11,000 downloads

The app was financed by conservative tech billionaire Peter Theil, an openly gay man. The Right Stuff restricts any mention of homosexual relationships.

At launch it was quickly ridiculed for having almost no women using it, with one reviewer complaining: “The weird thing is, I couldn’t find any women on it. I don’t know, maybe the app is bugged?”

Others believed the app wasn’t conservative enough, with one saying: “I was surprised to see that this app is actually more liberal than I could imagine. There are conservatives out there who aren’t Christian. I hate this app.”

The wait is finally over! pic.twitter.com/8POlHDRyYS — The Right Stuff (@daterightstuff) September 30, 2022

The Right Stuff promises to “get back to normal”, allowing users to view “profile without pronouns”.

While McEntee notes in an introductory video that users “probably aren’t going to run into your soulmate at the grocery story or the gym”, the app only allows users to connect with others in a 100-mile radius.

The rest of the video is spent criticising other dating apps for allowing pronouns, multiple gender options, and trans people.

“You can be yourself openly without beliefs being forced on you,” it adds.

“This is actually the least political dating app.”

Upon loading the The Right Stuff website, users are met with an advert for “Dump Your Liberal Boyfriend Oversized hoodies”.

Among those to support the app is Kyle Rittenhouse, who shot two people dead and injured a third at an anti-racism protest in 2020. He was acquitted of homocide charges in a highly-controversial ruling.