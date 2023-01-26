This £10 Revolution primer has been called a ‘dupe’ for Bobbi Brown’s luxury version

A £10 Revolution primer has been called the perfect ‘dupe’ for Bobbi Brown’s Face Base.

Fans of the beauty brand have been raving about their newly released primer on TikTok and Instagram.

It’s been compared to the renowned Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base – and it’s £39 cheaper.

The £10 Revolution Super Base Vitamin Primer is available to buy at revolutionbeauty.com.

The new Super Base Vitamin Primer is a primer and moisturiser hybrid, combining the skin-nourishing qualities of a moisturiser and the benefits of a primer.

Over on TikTok the hashtag, #revolutionvitaminbase already has more than 605.6k views following the product’s release.

One user, @sashinspiers received more than 24,000 likes after she posted a video about Revolution’s primer.

She said: “Definitely run, don’t walk to try this. Revolution has come out with a dupe for the Bobbi Brown Face Base.”

Another TikTok user, @makeupbyaliciall put the primer to the test in their clip, saying: “The texture and the feeling on the skin is very similar to the Bobbi Brown Face Base. My makeup layered on beautifully. It definitely gets a 10 out of 10 from me, I’m really impressed!”.

After announcing its release on Instagram, fans commented on Revolution’s post saying, “I have to try this out, it looks amazing”, whilst another said, “Bobbi Brown Dupe?”.

The Revolution primer is packed with skin-nourishing Vitamins B, C and E, shea butter and hyaluronic acid this moisturising primer works throughout the day to hydrate and nourish the skin.

The transparent formula can be worn underneath makeup to smooth, pump and prep the skin for makeup application, or alone as a daily moisturiser providing a healthy, natural glow.

It’s not the first time a Revolution beauty product has gone viral on TikTok, after their £10 ‘miracle cream’ sold-out last year.

The brand’s Revolution Pro Miracle Cream racked up 10.8 million views on the social media platform and ended up selling one every six seconds. It saw 10,000 people sign up for its re-stock.

To shop the £10 Revolution Super Base Vitamin Primer head to revolutionbeauty.com/uk.