Actor Natasha Lyonne appeared opposite Drew Barrymore on the latter’s talk show to discuss her new series Poker Face.

The conversation quickly became derailed when Barrymore declared herself Aubrey Plaza’s “mommy”, referencing a recent viral clip of the Drew News podcast.

In the Drew News clip, Plaza repeatedly says to Barrymore: “Be my mommy, feed me, put me to bed, nurture me, nourish me.” It’s about as crazy as it sounds, including when Barrymore tells Plaza to get back in her belly.

The gays were sent spiralling by that clip alone including one, who wrote: “Well, if I wasn’t gay before, I sure as s**t am now,” – but the bit doesn’t stop there.

Drew Barrymore: “What I wouldn’t do to put you to bed.”

Aubrey Plaza: “I’m a hungry baby.”

Drew Barrymore: “And I have everything you need.” pic.twitter.com/9YczlI35G2 — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) December 20, 2022

In the more recent interview with lesbian-icon-although-not-actual-lesbian Natasha Lyonne, Drew Barrymore tells her: “You were with my baby. Aubrey Plaza is my baby now, and I’m her mommy.”

And then, in a move that sent shockwaves through every sapphic community on the planet, Natasha Lyonne replies: “But, but, but. I’m the daddy. I’m the daddy you guys were seeking.”

HELP.

Drew Barrymore then decides to knee-shuffle her way over to Natasha Lyonne, asking: “Did we make a baby?”

“That’s how babies are born,” the two confirm.

They then proceed to gush over their ‘daughter’s’ recent SNL hosting gig, her role in the second season of The White Lotus and more.

Unsurprisingly, the gays of Twitter have handled the clip with all the grace and decorum of a twink in Heaven after too many vodka sodas.

“Drew dropping to her knees has me in tears why did she do that,” one user wrote.

Another confirmed: “She’s so daddy.”

A third tweeted that the clip was “awakening things in me I knew were there but was too scared to acknowledge”.

drew barrymore is for all the queer women like i love her https://t.co/TwAc4aRAYx — elle. (@S0UNDGARD3N) January 31, 2023

drew barrymore and natasha lyonne crawling on the floor to each other and talking about how aubrey plaza is their baby and they’re mommy and daddy is too gay even for me to handle — elly belle 🔮 (they/them) (@literElly) January 31, 2023

“Thank you whomever gave Drew Barrymore a talk show,” one other user wrote. We couldn’t agree more.

The clip, which was posted to the show’s Instagram account, also received two comments from Plaza herself: “mama” and “dada”.

The Drew Barrymore Show has been praised for its host’s interview techniques and relaxed nature.

She recently interviewed M3GAN star Alison Williams dressed as the titular murderous android, and it was as chaotic as it sounds.

Poker Face, starring Natasha Lyonne, was created by Glass Onion writer Rian Johnson, and is described as a “case-of-the-week” murder mystery series. Lyonne is a casino worker on the run who entangles herself into several mysterious deaths of strangers along the way.