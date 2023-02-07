This vibrator that people are ‘obsessed’ with has been discounted

Sexual wellness brand VUSH has teamed up with influencer Nelly London to release a new vibrator.

The new rabbit vibrator dropped last month and customers are already ‘obsessed’ with it.

To mark its release you can already get £15 off the product at uk.vushstimulation.com.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

Discussing the collab, Nelly said: “I wanted to collaborate with VUSH because they’re really f**king cool.”

“They are obviously the absolute experts in this area but they just seem to get it. All of it. They are so accepting and inclusive and that’s what really made them stand out to me.” she added.

The 100 percent waterproof and chargeable sex toy comes with five levels of intensity and you can find out more about it below.

What is the VUSH x Nelly Rabbit Vibrator?

VUSH has teamed up with influencer Nelly London to create the product. The popular Instagrammer has more than 500,000 followers and describes herself as “that girl with the hip dips”, who regularly posts about body positivity.

The VUSH x Nelly Rabbit Vibrator offers eight pleasure-optimised patterns, and five levels of intensity for incredible blended orgasms. With dual stimulation points, an oscillating internal arm to mimic the “come hither” motion that g-spot and p-spots love, and a flexible external arm, this toy is designed for inspired self love.

“Self love through self pleasure isn’t discussed enough, if at all. People wince at even the mention of masturbation despite it being the most normal, natural, ancient practice in the world. It doesn’t need to be embarrassing,” explained Nelly.

The brand say the collaboration “aims to inspire bodies everywhere to fall back in love with themselves”.

“As a personal love letter from Nelly to herself, or to anyone who needs to hear it, this collaboration represents the journey of self love and embracing our most authentic selves, as we are all unique in the best way possible,” the brand add.

“I try to accept the way I exist in this life vessel of a body. It might not be perfect to everyone, it might not be pleasing to everyone, but that is irrelevant because it is my body and I accept it exactly as it is, in any given moment.” said Nelly.

What do the reviews say?

You might be wondering what customers are saying about the new product from VUSH, well, the rabbit vibrator has received a number of five-star reviews from verified reviewers.

One glowing customer said: “My partner and I loved using this on me, fantastic as my first internal toy, really blew my mind.”

While another reviewer used it solo, writing: “Worth every penny! Who needs a man, obsessed isn’t the word IN LOVE.”

Somebody else said: “Tried a few toys before (first internal) and IT IS WORTH it!.”

One customer who was scepitcal about the price said: “I literally couldn’t put it down, 100 percent success rate, never experienced orgasms quite like it alone.”

Where can I buy the VUSH x Nelly Rabbit Vibrator?

The vibrator launched in late January and it’s available to shop exclusively in the UK at uk.vushstimulation.com.

It’s priced at £90 but PinkNews readers can currently get £15 off when using the code WITHLOVE15 during checkout.

To find out more and to shop all of VUSH’s products head to the official website.