It’s been more than two decades since Reese Witherspoon joined Jennifer Aniston and co for a brief but brilliant cameo in Friends, but the Legally Blonde actress still knows all her lines.

Witherspoon joined the cast for two episodes of the hit NBC sitcom in 2000, playing the role of Jill Green, sister to Rachel (Aniston).

In the two episodes, Witherspoon hits it off with Rachel’s on-off boyfriend Ross (David Schwimmer), much to her sister’s irritation.

Jill dates Ross because, of course, he and Rachel were on a break.

Sitting down with comedian Seth Meyers on his talk show Late Night With Seth Meyers, Witherspoon revealed that she still knows all the lines from her appearance, despite how long ago it was.

Talking about her favourite line of dialogue, Witherspoon said: “[Rachel] gets really jealous [of Jill] and she’s like: ‘You can’t date Ross’ and I was like: ‘I can’t? The only thing I can’t have is dairy!’”

She added: “Their writing was so good on that show, so it’s really memorable. I have all sorts of funny famous Friends lines that are stuck in my head.”

Witherspoon also revealed how, as the cameo was relatively early on in her career, she was still “terrified” about being on the famous Central Perk set.

Co-star Anniston, who would later go on to star alongside Witherspoon in The Morning Show, gave her some heartwarming advice to help ease the nerves.

“I was terrified. My body was there and my head and my brain was somewhere else,” Witherspoon said.

“Anniston was so sweet to me. She was like: ‘They don’t care if you mess up, they like it better when you mess up.’”

We love to see legends supporting legends.

Anniston isn’t the only famous Jennifer that Witherspoon has a long history with – the Big Little Lies star recently revealed that the much-anticipated Legally Blonde 3 film won’t go ahead without Jennifer Coolidge.

Witherspoon wants Coolidge to reprise her role as the loveable, ditzy Paulette Bonafonté/Parcelle when the film eventually comes to fruition.

“There is no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge,” she told ET at the recent premiere of her Netflix film Your Place or Mine.

“I’m beyond myself about Jennifer Coolidge,” she said, referring to The White Lotus star’s Golden Globes success. “She deserves every one of those flowers she is receiving right now.”