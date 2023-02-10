Queer post-apocalyptic HBO series The Last of Us has quickly become one of the most talked-about shows of 2023, with a touching gay love story breaking fans’ hearts in its third episode and cementing it as a must-watch for the LGBTQ+ community.

The TV adaptation of the 2013 video game of the same name takes place in a post-apocalyptic United States ravaged by a fungal infection known as Cordyceps that turns humans into aggressive creatures known as ‘Infected’.

Pedro Pascal plays Joel, a smuggler who survived a traumatic past and is tasked with transporting young teen Ellie (Bella Ramsey) across the country.

Fans will be happy to know that they will be able to watch the episode 5 of the show 48 hours earlier than usual, with coverage of the annual Super Bowl on Sunday (13 February) in the US meaning scheduling has had to change.

To avoid missing out on the next instalment of the beloved video game adaptation, here’s everything you need to know about watching The Last of Us episode five.

🚨 “The Last Of Us” Episode 5 is being released early. It’s premiering on Friday, February 10 at 9pm ET on HBO and HBO Max, two days ahead of schedule. New episodes usually go out on Sunday. The scheduling change is due to the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/sLRkn11qva — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 9, 2023

How to watch The Last of Us episode 5

The Last of Us usually airs on Sundays – or the early hours of Monday in the UK – however it will be aired slightly early this week to avoid a clash with the Super Bowl.

Instead of staying up until the early hours of Monday morning, dedicated UK fans will now have to stay up late to catch the episode live in the early hours of Saturday instead.

Episode 5 will air on Sky Atlantic at 2am GMT on Saturday (11 February) in the UK at the exact time it will be airing in the US.

For fans who don’t want to stay up that late, however, Sky Atlantic will air the episode again at 9pm GMT on Monday (13 February), and viewers will be able to stream it on Now TV or Sky Go from Saturday (11 February) after the episode airs.

How many episodes will there be?

The Last of Us’ first season will consist of nine episodes, according to HBO.

Fans needn’t get too upset that the first series of the show is fast coming to an end, however, as the renewal for the second series of the show was announced after just two episodes of the first series had aired.

On 28 January, WarnerMedia reported that HBO had renewed the post-apocalyptic series.

Executive producer Neil Druckmann said of the renewal: “I’m humbled, honoured, and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey.

“The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast and crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations.

“Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with season two!”

The Last of Us episode five is set to air on Saturday (11 February) at 2am GMT in the UK on Sky Atlantic, Now TV and Sky Go.