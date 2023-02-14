You can ‘Eiffel Tower’ yourself this Valentine’s Day with this mini vibrator

A brand new vibrator from sexual wellness brand Frenchie will help you ‘Eiffel Tower’ yourself.

The mini vibrator, named The Petit Eiffel is the small but powerful device that you can take anywhere with you.

It recently dropped on the Frenchie website at getfrenchie.com, plus you can get 15 percent off with the code ‘ITSPINK’.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

The latest release comes from the sexual wellness brand who say, “sex should be fun, natural, simple, and safe for everyone”.

“We’re all inclusive, never exclusive,” they add.

The Petit Eiffel comes with seven different speeds and modes and was crafted with clitoral stimulation in mind thanks to its pin point tip.

You can find out more about the new vibrator from Frenchie, plus what the reviews are saying below.

What is the Petit Eiffel mini vibrator?

The Petit Eiffel mini vibrator is made from super soft medical-grade silicone with seven speeds and modes and pin point flutter tip.

The pin point flutter tip is described as “perfect” for targeted clitoral stimulation by the brand.

The vibrator is also waterproof up to one meter, and it has a chargeable inbuilt longlife battery that lasts two hours.

Other features include its discreetness as it’s less than 50db and it has USB charging so you can charge it up any time, any where.

Plus it’s available in two colours: rose or bleu.

How to get a discount

The vibrator is typically priced at £51/$62 USD/$85 AUD. Shoppers can get an exclusive 15 percent off the Petit Eiffel mini vibrator.

To get this discount add the product to your basket and then use the code ITSPINK during checkout and you’ll get 15 percent off the vibrator.

What do the reviews say?

So far the mini vibrator has a five-star rating from customers.

One wrote: “It’s small, it’s cute, it’s powerful AF and has so many modes. Definitely took me by surprise this one.”

Somebody else noted, “the pointed end gives just the right amount of stimulation. It’s not too much; not too little, even though it’s petite”.

This was echoed by another satisfied customer who said: “Another perk I love is it has a pointed tip so you can really get to specific spots.”

Another reviewer said: “Its different modes make it tailored to your liking, its silicone coating makes it comfortable to use and easy to clean.”

To shop the Petit Eiffel mini vibrator head to getfrenchie.com.