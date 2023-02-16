Former US President Donald Trump has branded Nicola Sturgeon a “crazed leftist” after she announced she would be resigning as Scotland’s First Minister.

After the First Minister revealed her intent to step down on Wednesday (15 February), Donald Trump gave his own form of congratulations to Sturgeon, calling her a “failed woke extremist” and ranting about his Scottish golf courses.

“Good riddance to failed woke extremist Nichola Sturgeon of Scotland!” Trump said in a statement.

“This crazed leftist symbolises everything wrong with identity politics.

“Sturgeon thought it was okay to put a biological man in a women’s prison, and if that wasn’t bad enough, Sturgeon fought for a Gender Recognition Reform Bill that would have allowed 16-year-old children to change their gender without medical advice.”

Trump added that Sturgeon had made his job as a golf course owner “much more difficult” while she was First Minister.

“I built the greatest golf properties in the world in Scotland, but she fought me all the way, making my job much more difficult.

“The wonderful people of Scotland are much better off without Sturgeon in office!”

Scotland’s first minister, and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), Nicola Sturgeon, speaks during a press conference at Bute House in Edinburgh where she announced she will stand down as first minister. (Getty)

Donald Trump’s rant contained outrage about the case of Isla Bryson, a trans rapist who has been placed in a male prison, as well as the Gender Reform Bill, which has been squashed by the Tory government.

A report into Bryson’s time at Cornton Vale women’s prison found “at no point” were other inmates at risk, as she was held separate from the prison population.

Sturgeon herself has confirmed that the backlash to her support of the trans community was not a factor in her resignation.

Speaking in Edinburgh about her resignation, Sturgeon claimed that she was not resigning over “short term pressures”, but that her decision comes from a “deeper and longer term assessment”, and that after eight years as first minister, the time is right for her to step aside.

“Giving absolutely everything of yourself to this job is the only way to do it,” she said. “The country deserves nothing less. But in truth that can only be done by someone for so long.”

She added that people’s views of her were colouring their views on trans rights, and called for a more “rational” debate on equality.

“I will always be a voice for inclusion, for equality, for human rights and dignity. And I will always be a feminist. I will fight for women’s rights and stand up against threats to women’s rights every day I have breath in my body. I’ll also stand up for any stigmatised, discriminated against, marginalised and vulnerable group in society,” Sturgeon added.

She added that she wouldn’t endorse anyone as her successor for First Minister, but jokingly seemed to approve of tennis icon Andy Murray when he claimed on Twitter that he could “look to get into politics when I finish playing”.