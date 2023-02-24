P!nk has shared the bizarre reason why Madonna hasn’t liked her since the first time they met 20 years ago. And something doesn’t add up.

During an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show to discuss her new album Trustfall, the singer dropped the revelation that she’s not on good terms with the Queen of Pop. Who knew?

“Madonna doesn’t like me. Some people just don’t like me… I’m a polarising individual,” she began.

The source of tension, she continued, dates back to a 2003 episode of Live with Regis and Kelly, which she appeared on alongside Madonna.

“She tried to kind of play me on Regis and Kelly and… I’m not the one, so [it] didn’t work out,” the singer said.

When pushed for further context, she added: “She was such an inspiration to me, but it sort of got twisted around that I was, like, fangirling and was dying to meet Madonna. When, in actuality, she invited me into her dressing room.

“And so I just said a joke when Regis brought me out. He’s like, ‘I heard you’re just falling over yourself backstage. How does it feel?’ I’m like, ‘I thought she wanted to meet me.'”

It’s unclear when this conflict might have occurred between the pop icons, however, since resurfaced footage of the encounter tells a very different story.

In the episode, P!nk is brought out to meet Madonna on set, where the two share a hug. Kelly then says: “P!nk had that look on her face ‘I can’t believe Madonna is walking towards me’. You’re a huge musical star in your own right and you still get starstruck too?”

P!nk then simply murmurs in agreement, which is a far cry from the story told on The Howard Stern Show.

Regardless of Madonna’s feelings, P!nk’s adoration for the pop icon is as strong as ever.

“I f**king love Madonna and I love her no matter what,” she added. “I still love her.”

Clearly Madonna can’t have been that annoyed, since in a separate interview on KTU 103.5, the “Just Give Me A Reason” singer revealed Madonna invited her to be a part of the infamous 2003 VMAs kiss.

“I think we all were [invited],” Pink recalled. “I think Madonna wanted to kiss all of us – I was in Costa Rica at the time, having all kinds of fun with my boyfriend, Carey Hart. Gwen Stefani was also invited, I remember. It was a bunch of us.

“It was going to be a party – it would’ve been a really weird party.”

P!nk joined Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show for a wide-ranging conversation about her new album 'Trustfall,' touring, being a mother and revealed why Madonna "doesn't like" her. #BillboardNews pic.twitter.com/cUmMG3Td5p — billboard (@billboard) February 23, 2023

And fans are pulling out the receipts in defence of Madonna. One found a clip from The Ellen Degeneres Show in which Madonna is shown a photo of P!nk to which she replies: “I like her, she’s cool.”

Someone else tweeted: “The idea that Madonna Louise Ciccone is spending more than a picosecond thinking about this bitter loser … P!nk i am LMAO’ing at your life.”

Another user added: “I’m so tired of all these supposed feminist female entertainers always attempting to vilify Madonna.”

Other fans, however, are simply suggesting that P!nk just looks starstruck in the Howard Stern clip. And if indeed she was, it’s fully understandable.