Pedro Pascal’s gay role in 90s MTV series Undressed sends internet wild: ‘In his twink era’

A newly-resurfaced clip of The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal playing a gay character in the 1990s is sending the internet wild as social media users celebrate the actor’s “twink era”.

Pascal, who is also known for his roles in Game of Thrones and The Mandalorian, played a character named Greg in the 1999 MTV show Undressed, where he’s credited as Pedro Balmaceda.

According to IMDb, Pascal starred as Greg in three episodes in the first season of the anthology series, which explored sexual relationships between different genders, sexual orientations, and races among younger adults.

Part of Greg’s storyline includes suggesting an intervention for the boyfriend of his fellow gay friend, who has been looking at straight porn (and may be “still adjusting to being out” as per the aforementioned line).

Pascal’s Greg makes some pretty fun quips, like: “The point is, we’re gay” and “see, okay, there’s honesty and then there’s ‘did I really need to know that?”.

Now, Pascal, whose star power has exploded massively because of his role as Joel in the hit HBO show The Last of Us, has managed to get a chokehold on the internet gays after clips of the character were resurfaced in a compilation video that went viral on TikTok.

“In his twink era I believe,” @awolfsquared commented on the video, and @_boggeddown_ said: “he’s so slay fr [for real]”.

Many people commented on his delivery of the word ‘period’ (“Please, either you’re gay or you’re not — period”).

The video made its way to Twitter, posted by a user named Joe Organa who said it was Pascal’s “best work to date”.

Singer Simon Curtis said: “this video is sending me into another dimension“.

Omg I forgot all about this but now I need the whole thing — Jerry Thomas (@jer_thom) February 23, 2023

The original TikTok has more than 245,000 views, with more than 160,000 other video views on Organa’s tweet.

So now we know, long before Pascal was a ‘cool, slutty daddy’ he was — well at least played — a twink concerned about a friend getting off to straight porn.

Beside his acting, Pascal is also a known advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, including being a fierce ally to his trans sister Lux Pascal.

His hit show, The Last of Us, has also made massive waves for its inclusion of queer storylines that focused on gay couple Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank (Murray Bartlett) and the tragic teen love story between Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Riley (Storm Reid).