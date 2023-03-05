Penises are getting bigger, according to science

A study has found that the average penis size has increased over the past three decades.

Researchers at Stanford Medical School took data from 75 studies reporting on penis length involving 55,761 people between 1942 to 2021.

Their report, published on 14 February, found a 24 per cent increase in the average length of an erect penis length over a 29-year period.

However, medical doctor and professor of urology Michael Eisenberg said he was concerned about the declining sperm quality and testosterone levels.

On a blog, Professor Eisenberg said the study shows something powerful could be happening to our hormones.

“What we found was quite different from trends in other areas of male fertility and health. Erect penile length is getting longer, from an average of 4.8 inches to six inches, over the past 29 years,” Eisenberg said.

“If we’re seeing this fast of a change, it means that something powerful is happening to our bodies. We should try to confirm these findings, and if confirmed, we must determine the cause of these changes.”

Pesticides and chemicals could be to blame for penis size increase

Interestingly, the changes in length below the belt could be down to things such as humanity’s exposure to pesticides and chemicals commonly found in everyday hygiene products.

According to Eisenberg, chemicals from these sources could interrupt hormone levels found in our bodies. The professor suggests that exposure to the chemicals could see children going through puberty at younger ages, affecting genital development.

While some around the world might rejoice at the news of the average penis size increasing, Eisenberg added it is important to monitor significant changes and doctors should be measuring penises more regularly.

“Just as we measure height and weight every year across the US, this is something else we could measure in a systematic fashion because it may turn out to be an early indicator of changes in human development,” Eisenberg said.