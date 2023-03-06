Haim are teasing a huge London show for summer 2023.

Haim a teasing a huge London show for summer 2023 – and this is everything we know so far.

The trio posted a photo of them performing to their Instagram story that said: “London. August. 2023. News coming soon.”

A link was also included for fans to sign up to hear first about the upcoming show news, while some are already speculating on social media.

One tweeted: “everyone saying haim are playing with boygenius muna and ethel cain in london.”

Another said: “Haim, Muna and Boygenius are all in London in August. Just waiting on Taylor Swift now.”

This is following Boygenius announcing their first UK dates, including a show at London’s Gunnersbury Park alongside Muna and Ethel Cain.

Somebody else said: “HAIM DOING A SHOW IN LONDON IN AUGUST IM LITERALLY SOBBING I LOVE YOU.”

It’s yet to be revealed what venue the show will be taking place in, but it’ll follow up their support slot for Taylor Swift on her Eras Tour in early August.

Last summer the band performed a set at Glastonbury and toured across the UK as part of the One More Haim Tour.

This included a date at London’s O2 Arena, which saw them joined by friend and collaborator, Swift.

They performed the remix version of “Gasoline” together as well as parts of Taylor’s hit “Love Story”.

Haim and Taylor Swift last night at the O2 from the backstage view pic.twitter.com/2mmNx0Il3d — Haim source ♡ (@haimsource) July 22, 2022

It was revealed by the group in January 2023 that they’re back in the studio working on their fourth album.

In a video shared on TikTok, Este and Danielle can be seen pulling sister Alana back through a door as she struggles to escape.

“When your sisters are making you get back in the studio but you were born to be an Oscar award winning actress”, the text reads, referring to Alana’s starring role in 2021’s Licorice Pizza.

In the clip, Alana also lip-syncs to the words “please I’m a star”, and it’s captioned ‘Haim4’.

Their last album was 2020’s Grammy-nominated Women in Music Pt III, which followed up 2017’s Something To Tell You and their 2013 debut, Days Are Gone.

Fans can sign up for the first news about their upcoming London show at haimtheband.com/live.

Plus you can keep an eye out on the group’s social media channels and the likes of Ticketmaster and Live Nation.

