Kendall Jenner has finally launched 818 Tequila in the UK – and this is where you can buy it.

The sustainable tequila brand founded by the model is now available to buy in stores, restaurants and bars in Europe for the first time.

Fans can get their hands on 818 Tequila from selfridges.com.

“I can’t wait for people across the UK to experience the magic of 818 Tequila. We’re arriving in London just in time for the start of spring, and I know everyone will love our delicious tequila when they try it,” said Jenner.

As well as being available online at Selfridges, fans can also buy the tequila in-store and at select venues in the UK.

This includes The Twenty Two, Isabel Mayfair, Tattu, Barrio and all Adventure Bar Group locations across the UK.

The tequila brand is named after the area code of Jenner’s Calabasas home and works with a family-owned distillery.

They use traditional processes in Mexico, esulting in agaves that are slow-cooked for over 30 hours and then crushed with large stone Tahona wheels. The agaves then undergo a 48-hour fermentation process before being twice-distilled in copper pots and aged in oak barrels.

818 Tequila offers three different expressions including Blanco, Reposado and Añejo.

So what does the 818 Tequila taste like? Well, it’s described as carrying notes of caramel, honey and ripe fruits.

Previously the brand has teamed up with queer and trans-led collective, The Venture Out Project.

They donated $50,000 to the organisation during Pride Month, which leads wilderness trips and outdoor adventures for the LGBTQ+ community.

The partnership also saw 818 Tequila employees take part in Beyond Bathrooms, a virtual workshop from The Venture Out Project that aims to educate others about transgender issues in order to build trans-affirming communities.

