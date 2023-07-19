Kendall Jenner has revealed some of her favourite beauty products – and they won’t break the bank.

The model was recently announced as the latest global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris, a brand she’s been repping for years.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar she chose some of her favourite beauty buys from L’Oréal Paris from mascara to lipstick.

This includes the Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick, which she dubs her “absolute favorite”.

“It’s a liquid lipstick, and it’s so easy to wear, never smudges, and feels super hydrating – I love it,” she said of the $12 product.

This article contains affiliate links, PinkNews may earn revenue if you click through and purchase products through the links.

When comes to her eye looks, her go-to product is the Original Telescopic Mascara, which is currently priced at $10.

“I’m obsessed with how it makes my lashes look,” she said.

One of her top picks also includes the Lumi Glotion “for a perfect and subtle glow”.

“I feel my most confident when I’m wearing a more natural makeup look,” the star said of the $12 product, “I like to emphasize glowing skin and a neutral lip.”

She added that she gravitates “towards lightweight products” because her skin is acne-prone.

“So I can really give my skin a chance to breathe,” she said.

Kendall Jenner has picked some of her favourite affordable beauty buys.

She goes on to tell the magazine: “My first memory of L’Oréal Paris is playing around with my mom’s makeup and seeing L’Oréal Paris lipsticks in her makeup bag.”

And the affordable L’Oréal Paris aren’t the only budget-friendly buys on her shopping list.

The reality TV star said she “could spend hours finding fun things” in the drug store including “SPF, hair ties, and honestly, anything that catches my eye”.