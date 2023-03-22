JoJo Siwa realised she was gay at Disney World, and bigots simply can’t bear it

Dance Moms star and TikTok sensation JoJo Siwa has shared the sweet story of how she realised she was gay while on a trip to Disney World.

Siwa came out as gay in 2021, and has now revealed that it was at the US theme park that she first “fell in love” with a woman.

Speaking to People, Siwa explained: “I have a lot of really fun memories here… I have a lot of really hard memories here, but I have grown a lot at Disney.

“I fell in love for the first time at Disney World. I realised I was gay at Disney World. I went through stages of heartbreak at Disney World. There’s been a lot in my personal life that Disney World has really attributed to.”

JoJo Siwa is a queer mascot and an influential icon. (Getty)

The 19-year-old YouTuber and TikTok star revealed that she spent two weeks at the theme park with a close, female friend, when she realised that she “liked” her.

“Having all those feelings while just being in the most magical place in the world and the happiest place on Earth was so cool. We’re not together any more, but we did have some really fun, happy memories here,” she continued.

Siwa’s fan have taken to social media in their droves to express their joy after she shared the heartwarming story, although predictably, some bigots saw it as an opportunity to target Disney’s so-called woke agenda.

Disney World, otherwise known as the Stonewall Inn. (Getty/China News Service)

“This is gold for the Walt Disney political agenda,” wrote one angry troll. “I would think a movie comes from this story.”

“I’m so glad that I have not spent my money in such a repugnant place,” another chimed, as though one ride on Space Mountain will have you watching RuPaul’s Drag Race and listening to Charli XCX.

“So Disney is now what, gayland??? Unreal,” commented another shocked individual.

Despite bigots insisting that Mickey Mouse is leading the gay agenda, Disney actually has a rocky relationship with the queer community.

Queer representation in Disney’s films and shows is notoriously low, with the company promising to increase its output of LGBTQ+ characters.

Siwa is unlikely to be too bothered about the trolls’ comments following her Disney love story – she’s too busy prepping to become a scream queen. Her next feature film, All My Friends Are Dead, is a horror story, set in an Airbnb. Filming is due to begin in the next few weeks.