Comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard has revealed the touching way the late comedian and drag legend Paul O’Grady helped her to come out as trans.

Izzard, who recently announced “Suzy” as her new name, began openly using she/her pronouns in 2020, but had referred to herself as a “transvestite” since the mid 1980s.

In a tribute to TV legend and Lily Savage creator O’Grady, who died suddenly on Tuesday (28 March), Izzard revealed how he helped her to discuss her gender identity more openly.

The comedian, 61, talked about how both she and O’Grady were nominated for a Perrier award at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 1991. She watched O’Grady performing as loud-mouthed Lily on stage at the festival, and was inspired by how “relaxed in his skin” he was.

“I was probably still in boy mode that year,” Izzard told The Guardian, explaining how she was yet to come out properly publically. “I had already told my parents but I knew I had to tell the press because that would mean I was no longer hiding in this lie.

“Coming out in the TV world in 1991 was more likely to be a shot in the foot than anything, but I did it anyway, and I’m sure it helped that Paul was already out there, being very relaxed,” she continued.

“That was it. Above all else, he was relaxed in his skin, while also being funny and acerbic. It was a combination that really worked.”

Tributes are continuing to pour in from the LGBTQ+ community following O’Grady’s death, with drag stars RuPaul and The Vivienne tweeting poignant words, while entertainment royalty Alan Carr, Russell T Davies, and Elton John have shared their memories of the star.

In addition to pushing drag into mainstream British culture, O’Grady’s presence on day-time TV helped a generation of queer people to feel comfortable in their skin.

“I think seeing what he did helped LGBT people out there,” Izzard reflected. “Either in their personal lives or perhaps as performers being able to be more honest about their sexuality on stage.”

O’Grady was also a fearless supporter of transgender rights, unafraid to speak out in support of his trans friends despite rising hostility.

“I know so many trans people and it’s no big deal. It never has been… fair play to them,” he once told Times Radio. “Live your life, that’s what I say.”

Izzard has recently opened up about how she deals with the rising anti-trans rhetoric.

Suzy Eddie Izzard has addressed the “tough times” facing trans people. (ITV)

Speaking to Lorraine Kelly on 23 March, she explained: “When I came out, no one was talking at all about trans people, we were non-verbal, ‘the other’… and we were not in a conversation.

“This idea of culture wars, I think it’s the right wing. Ninety to ninety-five per cent of the country, of the world, are just saying ‘live and let live, you’re being your authentic self’.

“And then there’s two to five per cent of people who get very angry on the internet, which I just ignore.”

Izzard has previously revealed that she knew she was trans at the age of four, and chose the name Suzy when she was 10.