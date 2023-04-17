After a six year performance hiatus, Frank Ocean made a chaotic return to the stage at Coachella 2023 and delivered a poignant tribute to his late brother.

The R&B artist, whose last live show was at Flow Festival in August 2017, made his highly anticipated return to performing on Sunday (16 April) at California’s infamous music festival.

This year’s Coachella lineup included sets from boygenius, BlackPink, Christine and the Queens and Björk.

His appearance was shrouded in mystery as his set was pulled from the YouTube livestream, started an hour late and was cut off early due to curfew, leaving fans frustrated and wanting more.

However, during his performance, Ocean delivered a powerful speech, touching on a potential new album – his last one was Blonde in 2016 – and late brother Ryan Breaux.

“It’s been so long,” he began, “Everybody I’ve talked to has said how long it’s been, so long, so long … but I have missed you.

“I want to talk about why I’m here, because it is not because of a new album – not that there is not a new album but it’s not right now.

“These last couple years, my life changed so much. My brother and I, we came to this festival a lot and I felt like I was dragged out here half the time because I hated the dust … so I would avoid coming.”

Ryna Breaux died in a car accident in August 2020 at the age of 18.

He continued: “One of my fondest memories was watching Rae Sremmurd with my brother. We were just dancing in that tent to their music and I know he would have been so excited to be here with all of us, and I want to say thank you for the support and love all this time.”

As fans cheered, Ocean performed a solid set, debuting “White Ferrari”, “At Your Best (You Are Love)” and “Florida” live for the first time. He also covered Aretha Franklin’s “Night Life”, and “At Your Best (You Are Love)” by The Isley Brothers.

Considering the delayed delivery of the long-awaited set, fans had mixed responses, with many trying to frantically get their hands on a livestream.

“Me multitasking and switching from TikTok to Instagram trying to find a good Frank Ocean live,” one fan joked.

Started the set late, didn’t let them live stream it, now ending the set early… frank ocean you will rue the day pic.twitter.com/j4oB4WgyXO — uɐlɐ (@trapssoul) April 17, 2023

frank ocean got me watching a tiktok live stream of an instagram live stream where i can barely see him and it is one of the greatest moments of my life — ZAY DANTE (@zaydante) April 17, 2023

me watching frank ocean through a random IG live

pic.twitter.com/DxEgfiYdcX — Jeffery Perkins (@JefferyxBball) April 17, 2023

frank ocean after pulling up an hour late than leaving as soon as curfew hits pic.twitter.com/kOi5TRLuXx — ❀ bela’s lover won aoty ❀ (@belaxcl0uds) April 17, 2023

Who tf r they keeping up with curfew they’re in a desert they aren’t keeping anyone up that doesn’t wanna hear Frank Ocean — 水 (@themelodicblue_) April 17, 2023

now i have to watch frank oceans performance from someone’s busted ass tiktok live help me pic.twitter.com/ZLgGPhmUS7 — kiara 🐯 (@jetweste) April 17, 2023

While others were simply grateful to be fed with any kind of new content.

Frank is SINGING singing At Your Best at Coachella. we're winning. pic.twitter.com/1AB0PkARCo — Frank Ocean Daily (@TeamFrankDaily) April 17, 2023

Me trying to jump onstage during the Frank ocean coachella live pic.twitter.com/s5YhfzMdRC — bigsock (@biggersocks) April 16, 2023

FRANK OCEAN VOCALS GO HARD pic.twitter.com/HA0KnoXWBt — len (@vuomet) April 17, 2023

FINALLY we missed him so bad — Candy Necklace || Taylor 5/19 (@ethann0901) April 17, 2023

The “Thinkin’ About You” singer has been keeping busy since his last album and live performance, launching his jewellery business, Homer.

Frank Ocean will also return for the second weekend of Coachella on 21-23 April.